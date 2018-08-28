Zoocasa Realty Inc. ranked Red Deer ninth out of 24 when it comes to the least affordable communities in Alberta. (File photo by Advocate staff)

Red Deer ranked 9th least affordable community

Survey looks at average house price and income

Housing in Red Deer is more affordable than eight out of 24 Alberta communities according to a new housing study.

Zoocasa Realty Inc. compared average home prices to median incomes and determined that Canmore was the least affordable community and Fort McMurray was the most affordable.

A community was considered affordable if the ratio between the average house price and median income did not exceed 3.0, and Canmore came in at 12.9 for one-person households, and 5.8 for two-person households.

The ratio reflects how many years it would take to pay off the average home.

Canmore’s average house price was $676,093 and the median income for one-person households was $52,224.

Fort McMurray was the most affordable community with an average house price of $439,664 and the median income for one-person households was $106,912 to give it an affordability ratio of 4.1 for one-person households and 2.0 for two-person households.

The average home price in Red Deer was $330,611 and the median income for one-person households was $43,461 to give the city an affordability ratio of 7.6 for one-person households and 3.2 for two-person households.

Mike Snell, president of Central Alberta Realtors Association, said being ranked in at near middle of the pack is not a bad place for Red Deer to be.

“I still feel that Red Deer is an affordable place to live,” Snell said.

He said Red Deer’s average home price cited in the survey was reasonable, especially since prices have declined over the past two years. The median income in the city seemed low, but employment has also taken a hit in recent years.

Sylvan Lake was ranked 18th with an average house price of $324,732 and the median income for one-person households was $51,115 to give the town an affordability ratio 6.4 for one-person households and 2.9 for two-person households.

Less affordable communities included Camrose with a ratio of 9.3 for one-person households and 3.5 for two-person households; Calgary was at 9.1 and 4.1; Okotoks was at 8.3 and 3.4; Edmonton was at 7.8 and 3.4; High River was at 7.7 and 3.5; Chestermere was at 7.6 and 3.7; and Strathmore was at 7.6 and 3.3.

More affordable communities included Cold Lake at 4.1 for one-person households and 2.0 for two-person households; Grande Prairie was at 5.9 and 2.6; Fort Saskatchewan was at 6.1 and 2.7; Airdrie was at 6.2 and 3.0; Lloydminster was at 6.3 and 2.8; Spruce Grove was at 6.4 and 3.0; Beaumont was at 6.7 and 3.0; Lethbridge was at 6.8 and 2.7; Stony Plain was at 7.1 and 2.8; Leduc was at 7.2 and 2.9; Cochrane was at 7.2 and 3.3; Medicine Hat was at 7.6 and 2.9; and St. Albert was at 7.6 and 3.1.


szielinski@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Illegal activities cause concern in Red Deer neighbourhood

Just Posted

Pickup and semi in fiery collision north of Rimbey

Collision occured just after noon on Hwy 20 about 20 km north of Rimbey

Red Deer ranked 9th least affordable community

Survey looks at average house price and income

Illegal activities cause concern in Red Deer neighbourhood

Riverside Meadows residents seek solutions

Sylvan Lake plans for the future

Updated Municipal Sustainability Plan sets goals for community improvements by 2028

The pros and cons of a new national reconciliation stat holiday discussed

Central Alberta Indigenous community divided on the issue

Cannons roar at Fort Normandeau Days

Red Deer area celebration of culture

Alberta RCMP charge 16-year-old with attempted murder in German tourist shooting

AIRDRIE, Alta. — A 16-year-old youth has been charged in a southern… Continue reading

Into the orange sunset: Alberta NDP MP Linda Duncan won’t run again in 2019

EDMONTON — Alberta’s lone NDP member of Parliament is calling it quits.… Continue reading

Canada Post says it lost $242-million in Q2, blames pay equity cost estimate

OTTAWA — Canada’s postal service is reporting a loss of nearly a… Continue reading

Trump advisers press for dairy concessions ahead of Freeland’s arrival

OTTAWA — Two of Donald Trump’s top lieutenants are turning up the… Continue reading

Fast-expanding Nova Scotia sinkhole draws safety concerns, tourists

OXFORD, N.S. — A small Nova Scotia town is urging public caution… Continue reading

Fire officials: No sign Chicago fire victims tried to escape

CHICAGO — A Chicago Fire Department official says it appears the nine… Continue reading

Duterte faces new ‘crimes against humanity’ complaint

MANILA, Philippines — Relatives of several people slain in the Philippine president’s… Continue reading

Bruin retreats from attack after biting can of bear spray in woman’s hand

KANANASKIS, Alta. — Conservation officers say a bear that seriously injured two… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month