Red Deer ranked second most dangerous place

Red Deer was ranked the second most dangerous place in Canada. (File photo by Advocate Staff)

Red Deer is the second most dangerous place in Canada according to MacLean’s magazine.

The new report ranks communities according to the Crime Severity Index compared to five years ago. The index measures all police-reported crime and takes into consideration both the volume and seriousness of offences.

Wetaskiwin came in first and Lethbridge is in second place. Sylvan Lake came in 10th. Lacombe was in 36th place.

Edmonton was 13th and Calgary was in the 25th spot.

Canada’s Most Dangerous Places 2019 looks at 237 urban centres and MacLean’s found that while crime as a whole has fallen over the past five years, many communities have had “a very different experience.”

For more on Red Deer visit https://www.macleans.ca/canadas-most-dangerous-places-2019/

More to come



News tips

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter