Red Deer RCMP are seeking man posing as a police officer

Suspect is large, in his 30s, with red hair and beard

A teenage driver complained he was pulled over in Red Deer this month by someone impersonating a police officer.

Shortly before 12:30 a.m. on Dec. 4, Red Deer RCMP received a report that a 16-year-old had just been stopped in the area of Hwy 595 and 30 Avenue by a vehicle with flashing red and blue lights.

When the young driver pulled over to the side of the road, the suspect approached the vehicle and asked for the youth’s license, insurance and registration. When the suspect was asked to show his police identification, he fled and was last seen driving north on 30 Avenue.

RCMP officers drove around looking for the suspect’s vehicle, but did not locate it. They are seeking the public’s assistance.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian male in his 30s, with a large, muscular build, red hair and long red beard, wearing a plaid shirt, dark pants and a dark brown toque. He was driving a white Crown Victoria with body damage and a red and blue light bar, and no license plate.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report it online at www.tipsubmit.com. If your information leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000.



Send your news tips

Like us on Facebook and Follow us on Twitter