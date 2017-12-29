Red Deer RCMP arrest 45 people in warrant sweep

Red Deer RCMP arrested 45 people and executed 110 warrants during a five-day warrant round-up last week.

Police said 142 charges were laid along with several new charges when suspects were allegedly breaking the law at the time of their arrest.

RCMP targeted a range of people including prolific property crime offenders, domestic violence offenders, people active in identity, mail and credit card theft, and repeat traffic offenders.

Most of the offenders arrested had warrants for failing to appear in court and failing to comply with court-imposed conditions on top of the original crimes.

A 28-year-old woman was wanted on four warrants including charges for robbery in which the victim was stabbed.

Police found another 28-year-old woman, flagged as a prolific offender, hiding in a closet at a residence. She was wanted on 19 outstanding warrants for various property crimes, failing to comply with conditions, and failing to appear in court.

A man picked up in Red Deer’s August warrant round-up was arrested again after failing to appear in court. During both round-ups he was found to be in possession of meth.

Police arrested several people wanted on warrants for repeated traffic charges, failing to pay the fines, and failing to appear in court. One man owed a total of $4,500 in unpaid fines at the time of his arrest.

“This warrant round-up is another successful example of the targeted crime reduction strategies Red Deer RCMP use, following on the heels of a covert stolen vehicle operation earlier this month that resulted in 13 arrests, multiple charges and more than 30 warrants being executed, a number of search warrants and arrests with the Priority Crimes Task, and the recent Red Deer search warrants that took almost 30 stolen firearms out of the hands of criminals,” said Red Deer RCMP Insp. Gerald Grobmeier.

“Between these special operations, our daily attention to policing crime hot spots and targeting career criminals, and the great support we get from citizens in reporting crime, our goal is to reduce property crime and reduce the impact of the drug trade on community safety.”

RCMP involved in the round-up included members of Red Deer’s Community Response Unit, GIS and general duty officers, as well as municipal staff members including criminal analysts and watch clerks.