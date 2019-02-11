Red Deer RCMP arrest man after targeted abduction

A Red Deer man is facing numerous charges after police uncovered an abduction in progress Thursday.

Police received a call from a woman in Edmonton indicating she was concerned a relative had possibly been abducted in Red Deer at around 7:50 p.m.

Police were led to a residence in the Highland Green neighbourhood, where they intercepted a stolen vehicle and performed a high-risk take down.

Both the victim and suspect were unharmed and taken to the downtown RCMP detachment.

Brian Stephens, 39, of Red Deer is facing 19 charges, including possession of stolen property, possession of a prohibited firearm and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Stephens was due in court Monday.



