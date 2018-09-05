Red Deer RCMP celebrate 75 years with regimental ball

Sept. 15 ball to raise funds for Red Deer Victim Services and the Red Deer Food Bank

Supt. Ken Foster yells marching orders as the Red Deer RCMP march in the Westerner Days parade. (Photo by MURRAY CRAWFORD/Advocate staff)

RCMP are celebrating 75 years in Red Deer with a regimental ball.

The ball is set for Sept. 15, with all funds raised going to Red Deer Victim Services and the Red Deer Food Bank.

The Regimental Ball is billed as a unique gala – an opportunity for the public to join the RCMP in a formal setting to experience the history and culture of Canada’s national police force, and celebrate the 75th year of RCMP’s commitment as Red Deer’s municipal police force.

“RCMP have been a proud part of Red Deer for the last 75 years, working, changing and growing along with the community,” says Insp. Dean LaGrange of the Red Deer RCMP.

“The Regimental Ball is a celebration of our history and traditions, and of our commitment to serving this community.”

The ball takes place at the Holiday Inn at 33 Petrolia Drive, Red Deer County. The ball begins at 6 p.m. and includes cocktails, dinner, silent and live auctions, and a dance featuring Woodhouse Big Band.

Tickets are $100 each and are available for sale until 5 pm on September 7; reserve yours now by emailing larissa.shadforth@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.



News tips

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter