Supt. Ken Foster yells marching orders as the Red Deer RCMP march in the Westerner Days parade. (Photo by MURRAY CRAWFORD/Advocate staff)

Red Deer RCMP celebrate 75 years with regimental ball

Sept. 15 ball to raise funds for Red Deer Victim Services and the Red Deer Food Bank

RCMP are celebrating 75 years in Red Deer with a regimental ball.

The ball is set for Sept. 15, with all funds raised going to Red Deer Victim Services and the Red Deer Food Bank.

The Regimental Ball is billed as a unique gala – an opportunity for the public to join the RCMP in a formal setting to experience the history and culture of Canada’s national police force, and celebrate the 75th year of RCMP’s commitment as Red Deer’s municipal police force.

“RCMP have been a proud part of Red Deer for the last 75 years, working, changing and growing along with the community,” says Insp. Dean LaGrange of the Red Deer RCMP.

“The Regimental Ball is a celebration of our history and traditions, and of our commitment to serving this community.”

The ball takes place at the Holiday Inn at 33 Petrolia Drive, Red Deer County. The ball begins at 6 p.m. and includes cocktails, dinner, silent and live auctions, and a dance featuring Woodhouse Big Band.

Tickets are $100 each and are available for sale until 5 pm on September 7; reserve yours now by emailing larissa.shadforth@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.


News tips
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Women of Excellence nominations open
Next story
#NotInvisible: Why are Native American women vanishing?

Just Posted

Red Deer RCMP celebrate 75 years with regimental ball

Sept. 15 ball to raise funds for Red Deer Victim Services and the Red Deer Food Bank

Women of Excellence nominations open

Gala event will take place on June 5, 2019

WATCH: Focus on student safety as Red Deer public schools reopen

Mental health training goes district wide

Red Deer prohibits recreational cannabis smoking in public

City council unanimously passes bylaw amendments

Red Deer County wants more information on rodeo sponsorship request

Red Deer County has put a $150,000 funding request by Canadian Finals… Continue reading

130 torchbearers announced for 2019 Canada Winter Games

Red Deer torchbearers not announced until January

Gordon, never a hurricane, killed child in mobile home

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. — Tropical Storm Gordon never became a hurricane but… Continue reading

Fears rise, goods like diapers vanish in Iran currency crash

TEHRAN, Iran — Iran’s rial fell to a record low on Wednesday… Continue reading

#NotInvisible: Why are Native American women vanishing?

VALIER, Mont. — The searchers rummage through the abandoned trailer, flipping over… Continue reading

Trudeau and Notley to meet over Trans Mountain Pipeline

EDMONTON — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be in Edmonton today, where… Continue reading

Surprise: Publisher to celebrate Salinger centennial

NEW YORK — With J.D. Salinger’s centennial coming next year, the big… Continue reading

Upcoming book assails Trump’s ‘ethics deficit’ in golf

NEW YORK — The next book to take on President Donald Trump… Continue reading

Facebook, Twitter defend efforts to stop election meddling

WASHINGTON — Facebook and Twitter executives plan to defend their companies in… Continue reading

Canada’s trade deficit shrinks

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada says the country’s merchandise trade deficit with the… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month