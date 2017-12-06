Red Deer RCMP charge man for armed robbery

Blackfalds man charged with armed robbery

A 19-year-old Blackfalds man is facing charges after a Red Deer convenience store was robbed at gunpoint in November.

Red Deer RCMP were called to Corral Foods at 68 Street and 59 Avenue at 8:30 p.m. Nov. 27 after a man with a shotgun demanded money.

The man fled the scene in a grey BMW, which was reported stolen earlier in the day. After identifying the suspect, police obtained an arrest warrant.

On Monday, RCMP found the man in a stolen Kia Sorento and worked with the monitoring company to shut the vehicle down; the suspect was then arrested without incident.

The Kia was stolen Monday morning after it was left unlocked and running.

Police recovered the stolen BMW Nov. 28 after it was abandoned in the Johnstone neighbourhood – a firearm was found inside. That vehicle was reported stolen Nov. 27 after the keys were left in it.

The 19-year-old man is facing a number charges including: armed robbery, pointing a firearm, possession of stolen property over $5,000 and wearing a disguise with the intent to commit an offence.

He is scheduled to appear in court Thursday morning.



Send your news tips

Like us on Facebook and Follow us on Twitter