Red Deer RCMP charge man for armed robbery

Blackfalds man charged with armed robbery

A 19-year-old Blackfalds man is facing charges after a Red Deer convenience store was robbed at gunpoint in November.

Red Deer RCMP were called to Corral Foods at 68 Street and 59 Avenue at 8:30 p.m. Nov. 27 after a man with a shotgun demanded money.

The man fled the scene in a grey BMW, which was reported stolen earlier in the day. After identifying the suspect, police obtained an arrest warrant.

On Monday, RCMP found the man in a stolen Kia Sorento and worked with the monitoring company to shut the vehicle down; the suspect was then arrested without incident.

The Kia was stolen Monday morning after it was left unlocked and running.

Police recovered the stolen BMW Nov. 28 after it was abandoned in the Johnstone neighbourhood – a firearm was found inside. That vehicle was reported stolen Nov. 27 after the keys were left in it.

The 19-year-old man is facing a number charges including: armed robbery, pointing a firearm, possession of stolen property over $5,000 and wearing a disguise with the intent to commit an offence.

He is scheduled to appear in court Thursday morning.


Send your news tips
Like us on Facebook and Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Holiday shopping season picking up in Red Deer
Next story
Will Red Deer’s new courthouse development mean the end of historic house?

Just Posted

Red Deer College enters the final leg of long road towards getting degree-granting status

Administrators hope for good news from the province next month

Red Deer Christmas charities ready for big holiday rush

Red Deer charities are bracing for the busiest time of the year.… Continue reading

Pharmacy break-in part of a string of similar robberies, say Red Deer Mounties

Narcotics and cash were stolen from a Red Deer pharmacy and police… Continue reading

Former Central Alberta MLA takes appeal of 2015 election fine to Alberta Court of Appeal

A former Central Alberta MLA is taking his fight over a $250… Continue reading

Hit and run sends elderly Red Deer man to hospital, driver arrested

Charges have been laid in a hit and run that sent an… Continue reading

WATCH: CP Holiday Train in Lacombe

Continue reading

A Red Deer daycare coordinator wins provincial award of excellence

Nicole Morrell is a coordinator at Johnstone Daycare

Holiday shopping season picking up in Red Deer

With 18 shopping days left until Christmas, Red Deer businesses are cautiously… Continue reading

Gord Bamford Foundation adds more beneficiaries

The Gord Bamford Foundation has added more names of charities that will… Continue reading

Red Deer astronomer witnesses unknown object in the sky on Tuesday

It could be space junk in our atmosphere, says the expert

Red Deerians tax scam victims out thousands of dollars each

In the last few days Red Deer RCMP has received 30 tax scam reports

Rimbey RCMP investigate two vehicles set on fire

Two vehicles set on fire in the middle of the night

WATCH: Red Deer couple displays 86 Christmas trees for the love of animals

They raised $5K at their Christmas party on Saturday

Six Red Deer locations to be considered for supervised drug consumption site

Public hearing will be held on Dec. 19 in council chambers

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month