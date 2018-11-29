Red Deer RCMP charge man with sexual assault and other offences

A Red Deer woman said she was groped on Nov. 21 at an outdoor parking lot in the middle of the day and police say several women have filed similar complaints in recent months. (Photo by SUSAN ZIELINSKI/Advocate staff)

A Red Deer man, Daniel Leonard, has been charged with sexual assault and other offences.

In recent months, Red Deer RCMP have been investigating several complaints of sexual-related offences throughout the city, police said.

READ MORE

Women groped downtown

On Oct. 18, Red Deer RCMP asked for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect after two separate incidents. Several other incidents were reported in November, and police continued to investigate.

Red Deer RCMP responded to a complaint in the downtown Wednesday, which led to the arrest of Leonard, 41.

Leonard is in custody and has been charged with 10 Criminal Code offences, including sexual assault, failing to comply with a probation order and an indecent act.

Leonard is scheduled to appear in court in Red Deer on Wednesday.

RCMP have not established whether all prior reported offences are linked to Leonard.

Contact Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575 if you have any information or believe you are a victim. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.”



Send your news tips

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter