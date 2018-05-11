Red Deer RCMP cleared in arrest of wheelchair-user with broken leg

Man who used a wheelchair was arrested after police responded to a dispute in March 2017

Red Deer RCMP officers have been cleared of any wrongdoing in the arrest of a man who uses a wheelchair and suffered a broken leg.

Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) was called in on March 21, 2017 to investigate the circumstances around the arrest of a 32-year-old man, who allegedly suffered the leg injury while in Red Deer RCMP custody eight days earlier.

ASIRT says two RCMP officers answered a call about a dispute between two roommates. When they arrived they discovered the subject of the complaint, who used a wheelchair, was wanted on an outstanding warrant out of Calgary.

The warrant meant the man could not be released and was taken to Red Deer detachment to go before a justice of the peace.

“The man accompanied the RCMP members to a police vehicle, where he was assisted into the rear seat,” says ASIRT in a Friday news release.

”The man instructed officers on how to disassemble his wheelchair, which was then loaded onto a second police vehicle, and both the man and his wheelchair were taken to the RCMP detachment.”

The man spent the night in cells and left in a taxi the next morning after being released on bail.

Later that day, the man noticed bruising on his leg and went to Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre, where it was found he had a fractured femur.

ASIRT says the RCMP acted lawfully when arresting the man and taking him into custody.

“During the course of the man’s arrest, transport, and detention, no force was used by any police officer, and the investigation did not identify any criminally negligent conduct by any police officer that may have caused the man’s leg injury.

“While it is uncertain when the man sustained the injury, the investigation determined that during the course of their dealings with the man, the actions of the Red Deer RCMP were lawful and, accordingly, no criminal charges will stem from police conduct during this incident.”

ASIRT’s mandate is to independently and objectively investigate incidents involving Alberta’s police that have resulted in serious injury or death to any person, as well as serious or sensitive allegations of police misconduct.


News tips
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Justin Trudeau to visit flood-struck New Brunswick as crucial highway re-opens
Next story
Poll results: Westerner Days is 2018’s most anticipated festival

Just Posted

Red Deer RCMP cleared in arrest of wheelchair-user with broken leg

Man who used a wheelchair was arrested after police responded to a dispute in March 2017

RDC decision to cut music diploma program met with criticism

‘We knew it would be difficult,’ said president

$10 million fraud case in court

Red Deer man accused after 20-month investigation of bilking investors in Canada and U.S.

Survey showing support for SCS at Turning Point withheld from Red Deer council debate

Downtown Business Association says supervised consumpstion site survey was not reliable

Turning Point starts online supervised consumption site petition

The groups hopes to sway Red Deer city council

WATCH: Red Deer Airport looks to strengthen and grow

The Red Deer Airport is looking to bring ultra-low cost carriers to… Continue reading

Toronto Raptors fire head coach Dwane Casey after second-round playoff exit

TORONTO — Masai Ujiri called firing Dwane Casey the most difficult thing… Continue reading

Red Deer Public Schools to add nine mental health practitioners

RDPS board of trustees approves 2018-19 budget

Central Alberta RCMP use forensics, public’s help to catch accused in armed robbery

Man arrested in Innisfail

Tessa Virtue helps lovestruck Michigan man get to N.L. to meet girlfriend

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. — Love will be in the air next week… Continue reading

Man charged with first-degree murder in 2006 Eckville killing found dead

A man accused of the 2006 murder of an Eckville man has… Continue reading

Injured Humboldt Broncos player signs with York University’s hockey team

SASKATOON — One of the hockey players who was injured in the… Continue reading

Cancer docs feel unprepared, but recommend marijuana anyway

SEATTLE — Nearly half of U.S. cancer doctors who responded to a… Continue reading

Former star athletes agree to donate brains after death for concussion research

TORONTO — Kerrin Lee-Gartner spent years hurtling down mountains, often paying the… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month