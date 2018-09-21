Red Deer RCMP crack-down on car thefts

Red Deer RCMP arrested five people on 73 charges during a four-day stolen vehicle operation.

Between Aug. 28 and 31, the RCMP recovered nine stolen vehicles and 13 stolen licence plates.

The operation involved officers from the Red Deer RCMP, the RCMP Emergency Response Team (ERT), and Police Dog Services. The recovery of one stolen vehicle led to a secondary investigation when the suspects were found to be in possession of large amounts of stolen mail.

“These operations focusing on stolen vehicles and the repeat offenders who traffic in them are key to the Red Deer RCMP’s Pinpoint crime reduction strategy,” says Corp. Karyn Kay of the Red Deer RCMP. “With every arrest RCMP make… we’re sending an ongoing message to these offenders.”

Arrests and charges during the operation include:

-A 40-year-old man was arrested in a stolen car at a gas station on Taylor Drive the afternoon of August 29. The stolen car rammed an unmarked police vehicle and struck a tree while attempting to flee the scene. The driver then abandoned the car and attempted to flee on foot; he was arrested after a brief foot chase. He was wanted on a warrant for breach of probation at the time of his arrest and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 4 to face multiple charges

-A 29-year-old male suspect who had been driving a stolen truck that police found parked at a downtown apartment building, and arrested him in an apartment without incident. He will next appear in court on Sept. 25 on four charges

– A 30-year-old male was found in possession of a stolen truck with a stolen licence plate, while the truck was parked at a north Red Deer business. Police arrested him inside the business without incident. He is scheduled to appear in court in Red Deer on Oct. 3 at 8:30 am to face four charges

-A 28-year-old is scheduled to appear in court in Red Deer at 9:30 am on Oct. 3 to face 38 drug, stolen property and firearm charges. On the afternoon of Aug. 31, CRT members located a stolen truck as it drove through the Chiles Industrial Park along with a stolen trailer. After arresting the male and female suspects, RCMP seized what is believed to be methamphetamine and located large amounts of stolen mail in the trailer, including identification documents, passports, and credit and bank cards.

More charges may be pending as the investigation continues.



