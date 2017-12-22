Red Deer RCMP December arrests

Red Deer RCMP have arrested numerous prolific offenders since the beginning of December.

Police located a stolen truck in North Red Deer around 1:30 a.m. Friday. The truck fled from RCMP into the Pines neighbourhood where it was found abandoned in an alley. Police dogs tracked the suspect to an apartment building lobby, where a 29-year-old woman was found and arrested. The woman is facing several charges including dangerous driving and possession of stolen property. The truck was reported stolen out of Leduc Wednesday.

On Tuesday, police arrested one of two men who allegedly assaulted another man in downtown Red Deer in an attempted robbery Nov. 18. The first suspect was arrested Nov. 24 and the second suspect was identified shortly after. The second suspect was found at a residence Tuesday while police responded to a different call. He was arrested without incident and charged with attempted robbery. He’ll appear in court Jan. 2.

Just before midnight on Dec. 16, RCMP officers were patrolling an area known for criminal activity when they spotted a woman driving a stolen truck. The woman fled police, but was found and arrested shortly after thanks to a public tip. The 25-year-old woman wanted on nine outstanding warrants at the time of her arrest. She is charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000 and will appear in court Jan. 4.

A 37-year-old man was arrested and charged for assaulting a police officer on Dec. 16. Shortly after 8 a.m. police were called to a store to arrest a shoplifter who was detained by store security. When police arrived he resisted arrest and attempted to assault police; however he was subdued and arrested without injury to an officer or himself. The man is charged with assaulting an officer, resisting an officer and mischief under $5,000. He’ll appear in court Jan. 11.

Police arrested another 37-year-old man the night before for allegedly trying to steal a truck. Police were called to Northwood Estates where a vehicle theft was in progress. Police arrested the man without incident and charged him with theft of a truck, operating a vehicle with disqualified and possession of methamphetamine. He is scheduled to appear in court Jan. 3.

A 29-year-old man who rammed a police car with his Dodge truck was arrested Dec. 14. After ramming the car, the man fled at high speeds through the Normandeau and Glendale neighbourhoods before stopping, likely due to an engine malfunction, and fled on foot. Police were able to arrest him without injury to an officer or the suspect. He is facing numerous charges including resisting an officer, dangerous driving and possession of stolen property over $5,000. The man has a court appearance scheduled for Jan. 5.

Police arrested a 24-year-old woman and 32-year-old man around 4 a.m. Dec. 14 after a suspicious truck fled police in an area known for criminal activity. Police didn’t chase the truck, but other officers moved to intercept it. The vehicle was found abandoned and police dogs were used to track the suspects who were then arrested. The woman was arrested for possession of stolen property and the man was arrested for a file earlier the same night where he was seen by police in a stolen vehicle.

A 27-year-old woman wanted for allegedly stealing purses from two Red Deer gyms and using one of the credit cards to purchase almost $1,000 in pre-paid Visa cards in October was located and arrested Dec. 14. The suspect is charged with theft, forgery, misuse of a credit card, theft under $5,000 and failing to appear in court in November. She is scheduled to appear in court Jan. 9.

RCMP received numerous reports of a suspicious vehicle downtown Dec. 11. Police determined the vehicle was stolen in Red Deer earlier in the day. Police found the vehicle in West Park, pulled it into a parking lot and arrested a man and woman. A collection of tools worth $15,000, which was reported stolen in a break-and-enter the same day, were found in the truck. Police also seized several sets of vehicle keys that were reported stolen. The man is charged with three counts of stolen property over $5,000, driving uninsured and driving unauthorized. The woman was released without charge.

A 22-year-old woman was arrested Dec. 5 when police found her driving a stolen vehicle. Police tracked the vehicle from a distance until it was parked and the driver exited the car. Officers then arrested her without incident. Fentanyl and methamphetamine in packages, which indicated trafficking, were seized by police. Smaller amounts of heroin and ecstasy were also seized. The vehicle was reported stolen out of Red Deer Nov. 3 when it was left running and unlocked. Some of the charges the woman is facing includes possession of stolen property over $5,000 and possession of methamphetamine and fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking. She will appear in court Jan. 18.

Many offenders arrested were identified through Pinpoint, the Red Deer crime reduction strategy.



