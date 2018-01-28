Red Deer RCMP execute search warrant: 4 people questioned and released

Red Deer RCMP executed a search warrant on a Deschner Close residence Sunday morning.

The search warrant was in relation to a shooting incident that occurred in Red Deer on Jan. 18.

Four people were detained, questioned by police and released without charge. Police said nobody was injured during the execution of the search warrant.

The public was advised to avoid the area as a precaution due to the ongoing situation. As the situation has since ended, there is no longer an advisory in place.

The investigation continues.

Police said no further details are available at this time.


