Red Deer RCMP has a new officer in charge, former officer Ken Foster quits

Red Deer RCMP supt. Ken Foster with Mayor Tara Veer. In a news release, RCMP confirmed Foster has quit and there’s a new officer in charge. File photo

Red Deer RCMP Supt. Ken Foster has resigned.

Chief Supt. Shahin Mehdizadeh, district commander of the central Alberta RCMP, has announced Insp. Gerald Grobmeier is the interim officer in charge of the detachment.

Foster has reportedly taken a temporary assignment outside of the detachment.

“I would like to thank superintendent Foster for his dedicated service during his time in Red Deer,” said Mehdizadeh.

“He has made a lasting impact on the community and the detachment, having achieved significant outcomes with regards to crime reduction and prevention. I wish him luck in his future endeavours and know that he will be missed.”

Foster has more than 25 years of service, and joined the Red Deer detachment as officer in charge in August 2016.

A permanent replacement will be named in the future.



