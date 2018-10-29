Red Deer RCMP have pictures of suspect linked to break and enters involving a firearm

Red Deer RCMP are looking for this suspect. RCMP photo

Red Deer RCMP have obtained surveillance images of the suspect believed to be responsible for two business break and enters in a north industrial area Thursday.

RCMP say the suspect pointed a sawed-off shotgun at a staff member who interrupted a break-in at one of the businesses.

Police said they responded to a call at a hydraulics company at about 7:50 a.m. near 49th Avenue and 78th Street.

A worker at the company arrived while someone was inside, apparently trying to rob the business.

“The suspect allegedly pointed a sawed off-shotgun at the staff member, then fled on foot,” said police.

Officers arrived with a dog team, but were unable to find the suspect, who had been wearing a black and orange motorcycle helmet.

RCMP have linked the suspect to another break-in at an oilfield supply company in the same area that morning.

It is believed the suspect stole a black 2007 Acura from another nearby business. The car has not been recovered.

Police are asking for the public assistance’s in identifying him.

If you recognize this suspect or have information about these incidents, please contact the Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575.



