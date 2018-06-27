Red Deer police officers help build Habitat for Humanity duplex

Red Deer officers did drywall and outside work on the housing projects on Adamson Avenue Wednesday

Const. Shelley Schulte with the Red Deer RCMP was one of 10 officers working with Habitat for Humanity at its next housing projects on Adamson Avenue Wednesday. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

Policing crime isn’t the only way the RCMP can give back to the community.

Ten Red Deer RCMP officers helped with drywall and outside work at Habitat for Humanity’s newest Red Deer project Wednesday.

Cpl. Karyn Kay said she was glad to be one of the officers on site to help with the build.

“It’s such a great opportunity,” Kay said. “It’s great to be in the community and just giving back as a way to say, ‘Thanks for having us.’”

This was Kay’s first time helping with a Habitat for Humanity build, she said.

“We’ve had a few hiccups and bumps along the road, but it’s been fun,” said Kay.

The non-profit Habitat for Humanity builds homes that are made available to low-income families through a no-down-payment, interest-free mortgage program.

Kay said she was honoured to help a charity like Habitat for Humanity.

“This gives people a chance to be mainstream and have a life that’s the same as everyone else’s. We’re so glad to be a part of all that,” said Kay.

Two families are expected to move into the duplex on Adamson Avenue in Aspen Ridge by the end of the year.

READ MORE: Habitat For Humanity breaks ground in Aspen Ridge

Kurt Von Hollen, Habitat for Humanity construction manager, said he was happy to have the police involved with the build.

“It’s nice to have a group come out and support us, whether it’s RCMP or anybody. The RCMP is kind of a symbol of the city though, so it’s nice to have them step up and lead the way.

“It’s always great when the community is able to take some time out of their normal routine to come lend a hand,” Von Hollen said. “There are some good spirits in the home and they’re getting a lot done, which is good to see.”

Construction on the townhouses began in March and is expected to be completed in October. Von Hollen said they are a bit ahead of schedule.

“It’s moving along well,” he said. “We’re trying to finish it at a decent pace, but it takes time.”

Karen Vavrek, Habitat for Humanity CEO, said they can always count on the police to lend a hand at Red Deer builds.

“RCMP has always been one of the first groups to come to the table when we build here in Red Deer,” she said.

This is the first time in three years the charity has had a build in Red Deer.

“You can’t put a price on … having the fine men and women for the RCMP in Red Deer come help us today,” she said. “You can’t put a price on volunteers. They’re the engine that makes our mission come alive,” said Vavrek.



