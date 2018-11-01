Updated: Red Deer RCMP introduce downtown policing unit

A four-member downtown Red Deer RCMP unit hit the beat on Thursday as part of an ongoing crime crackdown.

Mayor Tara Veer said residents have clearly identified crime and public safety as their number one concern. It prompted council to approve 10 new officers in the last last budget, a personnel boost that paved the way for the new unit.

“Over the years, we’ve also heard the need for a downtown foot patrol and a downtown unit because of the unique circumstances and conditions that require enforcement in our downtown,” said Veer, at a news conference on Thursday morning beneath the downtown entry sign on Little Gaetz Avenue.

“The predominant message out of today is that our citizens have been heard.”

Veer said crime prevention and public safety have been on the rise as a public concern for years.

“I would say that over the last past decade we have seen a change in the dynamics of crime. Red Deer is particularly challenged on the crime front given the fact we are a regional hub city.

“I think that there is a sense it is desirable to have ongoing police presence to attend to some of those social disorder and crime challenges as they arise so citizens feel safe and confident when they come downtown.”

Red Deer RCMP Supt. Ken Foster said police have been a regular presence in the downtown. Since the beginning of the year, officers have made 113 arrests, executed 168 warrants, laid 108 charges and visited nearly 800 businesses.

“The downtown policing unit will augment the work that is already being done, providing more police presence and allowing us the opportunity to create deeper relationships with downtown businesses, residents and patrons.”

That crime was a hot button issue in Red Deer was reinforced in 2016, when Maclean’s Magazine ranked Red Deer the second-most dangerous city in Canada after Grande Prairie.

The same year police rolled out Project Pinpoint, which has been credited with reducing crime rates, by using detailed analysis to focus on crime hotspots and repeat offenders.

Insp. Dean LaGrange, who will oversee the new downtown unit, said the four officers will work day and evening shifts and mostly patrol in pairs.

“Primarily, they’re going to be out on foot, on the mountain bikes and the Segways,” said LaGrange.

“When it dips below -15 C, -20 C, you’ll see them hopping into patrol cars to get around downtown. But they’ll still be out and about, engaging with people and dealing with issues as they arise.”

LaGrange said a big part of the mission is to provide a highly visible street presence in the city core while forging connections with local residents, business owners and staff and social service agencies.



