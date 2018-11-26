Red Deer RCMP (File photo by Advocate staff)

Red Deer RCMP investigate armed robbery at hotel

Man falsely claimed he was staff

A man who falsely claimed to be a Red Deer hotel security staff at a hotel, knocked on one of the rooms and stole cell phones and wallet.

Red Deer RCMP responded to an armed robbery in progress at the Quality Inn on 50 Avenue in Red Deer on Nov. 23 around 10 p.m.

Police said a male suspect knocked on the door to a hotel room. He identified himself as hotel security and demanded that the male and female occupants open the door because they were causing too much noise.

Once inside, he brandished what was thought to be a handgun and directed the female victim to the floor. The suspect then took cell phones, a wallet and a small amount of controlled substances, and fled on foot.

Red Deer RCMP Major Crimes is investigating this incident and is asking for the public’s assistance for any information in relation to this incident (or identifying those responsible). Contact Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.”


