Red Deer RCMP are investigating a targeted home invasion that happened in Anders. (File photo by Advocate staff)

Red Deer RCMP investigate home invasion

Suspects include two youth

A youth was robbed and assaulted in what police are calling a targeted home invasion in Anders on Friday.

Red Deer RCMP said at about 5 p.m. two males, including two believed to be youth, forced their way into a residence of another male youth.

The victim sustained minor injuries and was treated at hospital and released.

RCMP have determined that the suspects and victim were known to each other and police are working to verify the suspects’ identities. Arrests and charges are pending.

Because the case involves youth, further information about the investigation will be limited in order to comply with the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report it online at http://p3tips.com/index.htm.


