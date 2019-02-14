Red Deer RCMP investigate youth who allegedly locked himself in bathroom with child

Red Deer RCMP say a youth may be charged after allegedly locked himself in a bathroom with a five-year-old boy.

The incident occurred recently at the Collicutt Centre.

“The young child’s mother noticed her child was missing, made an attempt to open the door but couldn’t. She got the staff involved, they were able to get the door unlocked. There were some other adults around that assisted in ensuring the youth didn’t leave until police arrived,” said Cst. Derek Turner.

No one was injured and the incident is still under investigation.

“We are potentially looking at charges for the youth involved,” said Turner.

Turner said everyone has to do their best to keep their families safe.

“Sometimes these places can get pretty busy. It’s not unknown that a child wanders from their parents or gets lost,” he said. But “you certainly don’t expect something like this to happen.”

Turner said the police rely on the public, but doesn’t want anyone to put themselves in harm by intervening in a situation.

“In this case everything worked out,” he said. “We understand citizens are going to sometimes try to help us by preventing people from getting away or that sort of thing. We certainly appreciate that help, but we want to reiterate that we don’t want anyone to put themselves at any undue risk in any situation like that.”



Send your news tips

Like us on Facebook and Follow us on Twitter