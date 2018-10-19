(Advocate file photo.)

Red Deer RCMP investigating suspicious vehicle fire

Anyone with information is asked to call police

Red Deer RCMP are investigating a vehicle fire in Riverside Meadows.

Police are seeking public assistance in identifying unknown vandals who caused a truck fire on the 5800 block of 60A Street on Thursday morning.

Red Deer RCMP were on patrol in Riverside Meadows at 11:15 a.m. on Oct. 18 when they saw black smoke and found a truck was ablaze.

Red Deer Emergency Services extinguished the fire. The truck was parked and empty at the time and no injuries were sustained.

RCMP located the vehicle owner, who reported that two or three unknown suspects, wearing face coverings, had thrown a bottle through his residence window then fled in a blue truck. The victim then discovered that his truck was on fire.

RCMP do not at this point believe this was a random event.

Police continue to investigate with support from the RCMP Forensic Identification Section, and ask anyone with information about this crime to contact Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report it online at P3Tips.com. If your information leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000.

Previous story
Visual effects leader recognized by Red Deer high school
Next story
Castor man dies in crash

Just Posted

Second attempted ATM theft at Red Deer IGA

Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP

“Thriller” fundraiser set for Oct. 27

Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre and Pound It Hop Hop Dancers Association to benefit

Red Deer RCMP investigating suspicious vehicle fire

Anyone with information is asked to call police

Visual effects leader recognized by Red Deer high school

Linday Thurber Hall of Fame ceremony held

Emergency Shelter has new executive director

Rayann Toner has 10 years experience with Central Alberta Emergency Women’s Shelter

WATCH: Two weeks away from Canadian Finals Rodeo in Red Deer

In just two weeks, Ponoka’s Shayna Weir will compete with the best… Continue reading

Hi Mickey, ‘Bye Mickey: 6 Disney parks on 2 coasts in 1 day

ORLANDO, Fla. — Heather and Clark Ensminger breathed sighs of relief when… Continue reading

Court weighs ‘Apprentice’ hopeful’s suit versus Trump

NEW YORK — President Donald Trump’s lawyers hope to persuade an appeals… Continue reading

StarKist admits fixing tuna prices, faces $100 million fine

SAN FRANCISCO — StarKist Co. agreed to plead guilty to a felony… Continue reading

Annual pace of inflation slows to 2.2 per cent in September: Statistics Canada

OTTAWA — The annual pace of inflation slowed more than expected in… Continue reading

Jury finds Calgary couple guilty in 2013 death of toddler son

CALGARY — A jury has convicted a Calgary couple in the death… Continue reading

Study of U.S. hospital figures links pot use with increased risk of stroke

MONTREAL — New research is being presented at a conference in Montreal… Continue reading

Leon Draisaitl has overtime winner as Edmonton Oilers down Boston Bruins 3-2

EDMONTON — Connor McDavid set up Leon Draisaitl for the overtime winner… Continue reading

Edmonton girl guide sells out of cookies in front of cannabis store on first day

EDMONTON — She’s being called one smart cookie. As people lined up… Continue reading

Most Read