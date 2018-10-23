A female was caught on camera attempting to use the stolen credit card at a bank shortly after the theft. (Photo contributed)

Red Deer RCMP look for fraud suspect

Purse stolen from fitness locker

Jewelry and electronics were stolen from a home following the theft of a purse from a locker at a fitness business.

Red Deer RCMP said three attempts were made to use the victim’s credit cards by the time she discovered the theft.

The victim’s house keys were used to break into her residence shortly after the purse was stolen and large amounts of jewellery and thousands of dollars worth of electronics were stolen.

A female was caught on camera attempting to use the stolen credit card at a bank shortly after the theft.

Anyone with information about his crime is asked to contact Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report it online at P3Tips.com. If information leads to an arrest there could be a cash reward up to $2,000.


