Photo supplied

Red Deer RCMP look for Governor General’s Medal owner

Police believe the medal belongs to a secondary school or diploma level student

Red Deer RCMP are looking for the owner of a Governor General’s Academic Medal.

The prestigious medal was recovered along with other stolen property during an arrest in June.

Governor General’s Academic Medals are awarded to students in Canada for outstanding scholastic achievements. Police believe this medal was awarded to a secondary school or diploma level student.

Police believe this medal is likely to have sentimental value to its owner.

If you believe you are the owner of this medal, contact Red Deer RCMP Exhibits staff at 403-406-2574 from Monday to Thursday between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. and Friday between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. You will be asked to provide proof of ownership.


Send your news tips
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
RCMP investigate two break-ins at Red Deer hair salons
Next story
Cyclists participate in Red Deer area watershed tour

Just Posted

WATCH: Community Day at the Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre in Red Deer

Central Albertans got their first look at the Gary W. Harris Canada… Continue reading

Red Deer RCMP look for Governor General’s Medal owner

Police believe the medal belongs to a secondary school or diploma level student

Central Alberta air quality at “high risk” Thursday

Environment Canada issues air quality statement for Red Deer, Central Alberta

Trudeau pledges to close gaps between municipalities, First Nations on wildfires

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government… Continue reading

Appeal court rules on Red Deer dentist

Most advertising allegations upheld

WATCH: Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre grand opening in Red Deer

The ribbon has officially been cut for the Gary W. Harris Canada… Continue reading

Hiking reservations pitched for parks in danger of being ‘loved to death’

VANCOUVER — With its turquoise glacial lakes and proximity to Metro Vancouver,… Continue reading

Supreme Court dismisses Burnaby’s case against Trans Mountain pipeline

OTTAWA — The Supreme Court has dismissed an appeal by the City… Continue reading

Saskatchewan government in court seeking order to remove protesters

REGINA — The Saskatchewan government as well as protesters who have been… Continue reading

Two Indigenous Manitoba men switched at birth reach settlement with Ottawa

WINNIPEG — The federal government has reached a financial settlement with two… Continue reading

Protest accuses Trudeau of fiddling on pipeline while climate change burns B.C.

NANAIMO, B.C. — Justin Trudeau’s twin objectives to reduce Canada’s carbon emissions… Continue reading

Shot teacher not entitled to more compensation under govt rules: ombudsman

REGINA — A teacher who was shot in the face at a… Continue reading

Canadian peacekeepers in Mali concerned by reported delays in evacuations

OTTAWA — Concerns about potential delays in the approval of life-saving medical… Continue reading

Rape, racism linked to hydro development ‘an open wound:’ Manitoba chief

Rape, racism linked to hydro development ‘an open wound:’ Manitoba chief WINNIPEG… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month