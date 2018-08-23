Red Deer RCMP look for Governor General’s Medal owner

Police believe the medal belongs to a secondary school or diploma level student

Red Deer RCMP are looking for the owner of a Governor General’s Academic Medal.

The prestigious medal was recovered along with other stolen property during an arrest in June.

Governor General’s Academic Medals are awarded to students in Canada for outstanding scholastic achievements. Police believe this medal was awarded to a secondary school or diploma level student.

Police believe this medal is likely to have sentimental value to its owner.

If you believe you are the owner of this medal, contact Red Deer RCMP Exhibits staff at 403-406-2574 from Monday to Thursday between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. and Friday between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. You will be asked to provide proof of ownership.



