Red Deer RCMP looking for man suspected of ‘indecent act’

The suspect approached a woman, pulled his shorts low and put his hand inside his shorts

Red Deer RCMP are looking for a man suspected of committing an indecent act in Ironstone Park Monday night.

Police were called to the park around 11:15 p.m. where a man approached a woman walking her dogs, pulled his shorts low and put his hand inside his shorts.

The woman, who was not touched or pursued, contacted her husband with her cell phone while she ran from the area.

The man was last seen walking eastbound toward 30 Avenue. Police patrolled the area, but couldn’t find the suspect.

He is described as Caucasian, about 1.83 metres tall (6-foot) and was wearing an orange hoodie and dark-coloured shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575. To remain anonymous you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit www.tipsubmit.com.


