Red Deer RCMP looking for man who allegedly stole two cake mixers

Police say the suspect stole the mixers May 16 and May 29 at a South Red Deer store

(Photo contributed by RCMP)

Police are asking the public to help identify a man who was caught on camera stealing small appliances from a South Red Deer store twice.

Red Deer RCMP say the suspect entered the store May 16 and was seen on camera taking a $450 cake mixer. The suspect returned to the store May 29 and was seen on camera stealing the same type of cake mixer.

The man is described as Caucasian, about 35 years old and was last seen driving a newer black Nissan Titan truck.

If you recognize the suspect or see items like this for sale under suspicious circumstances, you’re asked to contact Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575. To remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers a 1-800-222-8477 or visit www.tipsubmit.com.


Most Read

