Red Deer RCMP looking for missing 68-year-old woman

Red Deer RCMP are asking the public to help find a missing 68-year-old woman.

Edna Elizabeth White was last seen Sunday. Police say she has a medical condition which creates a possible cause for concern.

White is described as aboriginal, 1.68 metres tell (5-foot-6), 59 kg (130 lb.) with brown hair and brown eyes.

RCMP are working on obtaining a photo of White.

If you have been in contact with the missing woman or have knowledge of her whereabouts, you’re asked to contact Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575.



Send your news tips

Like us on Facebook and Follow us on Twitter