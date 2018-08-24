Red Deer RCMP looking for missing 75-year-old man with dementia

Red Deer RCMP are asking the public to help find a missing 75-year-old man who suffers from dementia.

Lloyd Remus was last seen leaving his Red Deer home Thursday afternoon, stating he was driving to Saskatchewan.

RCMP say they believe Remus may be in Saskatchewan, but do not have a specific location; he is driving a blue 2018 Toyota Corolla with the Alberta licence plate PZD 906.

Remus is described as Caucasian, 1.75 m (5-foot-9) tall, 91 kg (200 lb.) with grey hair and brown eyes. He wears glasses and was last seen wearing a blue-green shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone who has been in contact with Remus or has information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575.



