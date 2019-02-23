Red Deer RCMP looking for missing man with mild form of dementia

Red Deer RCMP are asking the public to help find a missing man who suffers from a mild form of dementia.

Police say Leroy Routly, 86, was last seen in Red Deer at about 6:40 p.m. on Saturday.

He was following a family member while driving a brown 2010 Buick Lucerne and it is believed he took a wrong turn – he hasn’t been seen since.

Police say Routly is from Medicine Hat and may be driving in area highways towards his home. He is described as Caucasian, with a thin build, grey hair and brown eyes. He is five-foot-10 and 174 lb.

The vehicle he was driving has an Alberta licence plate reading ZJL 711.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575 or you local detachment.

