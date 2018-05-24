Red Deer RCMP make numerous arrests over the last two weeks

Red Deer RCMP arrested a number of people during downtown patrols over the last 10 days.

Police arrested a 29-year-old man while patrolling in a high crime area Monday around 4 p.m. The man was found in a stolen vehicle and arrested without incident.

He is facing a number of charges including possession of stolen property over $5,000 and will appear in court Friday.

Police were called to a south Red Deer fast food parking lot Sunday, where a suspicious vehicle was reported. The man in the vehicle was arrested after officers discovered he was in possession of stolen property.

The man was wanted on six warrants out of Red Deer for theft, possession of stolen property, breaching probation and failing to appear in court. He’ll appear in court June 12.

A 37-year-old man was arrested Sunday morning after an auto parts business was broken into and a vehicle was stolen. As RCMP were investigating at the business, they were called to Jordan Parkway where the stolen vehicle rolled over.

The driver was taken to hospital and treated for minor injuries. He was charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000 and will appear in court May 30.

Another 37-year-old man was arrested Saturday when police pulled a vehicle over in downtown Red Deer. During the traffic stop they found methamphetamine and brass knuckles. The man was arrested on numerous outstanding warrants and charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of a prohibited weapon.

RCMP arrested a 36-year-old woman Saturday after officers found her to be in possession of crystal meth and a number of items consistent with drug trafficking. She is charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking.

A man on a motorcycle was arrested last Friday after fleeing police in downtown Red Deer. Police tried to pull the motorcycle over around 10 p.m., but it fled at a high speed. Officers did not pursue motorcycle, which was seen running red lights, due to public safety reasons.

The man was later found in north Red Deer sitting in another parked vehicle. He is charged with flight from a peace officer, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and driving without insurance, registration or a license plate. He’ll appear in court May 30.

Red Deer RCMP were called to a business where a 26-year-old woman reportedly tried to use a fraudulent cheque on May 17.

When police arrived to the business, the woman tried to drive away. After being stopped, she gave police a false named, but her identity was soon determined. When arrested, the woman was in possession of a number of stolen documents, including cheques. She will appear in court Friday for stolen property and obstructing an officer charges.

A 35-year-old woman was arrested the same day after allegedly stealing several packages of meat. Police were called to a downtown business where a woman was trespassing at a business, where she has been issued a “no trespass” order. She is charged with theft under $5,000 and will appear in court June 19.

Suspicious activity in the Johnstone neighbourhood was reported to police around 4 a.m. May 17. When officers arrived they located a man on an outstanding warrant. He attempted to flee, but was quickly arrested – marijuana and meth were seized during the arrest. He’ll appear in court June 15.

On May 15 a 38-year-old man wanted on warrants was found in a stolen vehicle. He’s charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000, mischief under $5,000 and failing to appear in court. He is scheduled to appear in court May 29.



