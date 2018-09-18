(Advocate file photo.)

Red Deer RCMP make series of arrests as part of Project Pinpoint

Seven separate incidents lead police to repeat offenders

Fentanyl was found in a series of arrests and seizures made this week by Red Deer RCMP’s Project Pinpoint.

On Sept. 12, RCMP questioned a suspect who was wanted on an assault warrant. In the course of arresting him, police seized pills and what’s believes to be fentanyl.

The 46-year-old suspect will appear in Red Deer provincial court on Oct. 4.

On Sept. 16, three other suspects were arrested after a stolen SUV was reported by a 67th Street business. After locating the vehicle, police charged the three occupants with a range of offences from possession of stolen property to break-and-enter and possession of a methamphetamine.

A 25-year-old woman, and two male passengers, aged 43 and 33, were arrested in connection to that case.

On Sept. 10, 11, 13, and 14 police responded to four more complaints of suspicious activity, including breaking and entering, and property thefts. Five more people were arrested in these separate incidents and charged with offences ranging from illegal possession of government documents for trafficking, to possession of controlled substances and stolen property.

Red Deer RCMP state they are continuing to focus on repeat offenders as part of their Pinpoint crime reduction strategy.


