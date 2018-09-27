Red Deer RCMP make several break and enter arrests

Red Deer RCMP have caught several suspects in the act of committing break and enters in the last two months. (File photo by Advocate staff)

Red Deer RCMP have caught several suspects while they were breaking into businesses, garages and sheds in the last two months.

Police said many of the break-ins involved a number of downtown businesses and arrests were made due to swift police response to security alarms and tips from the public.

“Red Deer’s Pinpoint crime reduction strategy uses analytics to identify current crime hot spots and peak times for criminal activity so we’re very purposefully putting police officers in those areas to deal with issues while they’re happening,” said Red Deer RCMP Insp. Gerald Grobmeier.

“These successful arrests during break and enters in progress are thanks to RCMP’s constant focus on the downtown and other crime hot spots, and thanks to the active support we get from those citizens who call in suspicious activity.”

On Sept. 19 shortly after 8 p.m. officers responded to a report of a possible break and enter in progress at a business in a light industrial area in north Red Deer. The business owner chased a male suspect away. The suspect was arrested by police after a brief foot chase and was found to be in possession of a stolen credit card and other identification. A 38-year-old man faces several charges.

On Sept. 13 at about 2:45 a.m., police responded to a report of a break and enter in progress at a downtown business after a window was smashed. Police located the suspect nearby and arrested him without incident. A 34-year-old man was charged with break and enter.

On Sept. 2 at about 2:30 a.m. RCMP responded to a report of an intruder in the back yard of a Sunnybrook residence and located two male suspects inside a neighbouring garage. One suspect was arrested as he tried to flee and the other was arrested a short time later with the assistance of Police Dog Services.

RCMP recovered two rifles, a shotgun, ammunition and several knives that were stolen from the garage. A 32-year-old man and a 23-year-old man face several charges.

On Sept. 1 at 9:30 a.m. police responded to a report of a male suspect smashing a window at a downtown business then entering the business. RCMP located the suspect nearby after he fled on foot and arrested him without incident. A 25-year-old man was charged and convicted of breaking and entering with intent and failing to comply with an undertaking.

On Aug. 30 at 5:30 p.m. police received a report of a break and enter to a mobile home in a business compound in north Red Deer. A 31-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman inside one of the trailers were arrested and face charges.

On Aug. 20 at about 2 a.m. police responded to a report of a break and enter in progress on the grounds of Lindsay Thurber Comprehensive High School. Three male suspects were found in a shed with support from Police Dog Services. Police seized break-in tools. A 24-year-old man, a 43-year-old man and a 53-year-old man face several charges.

On Aug. 17 shortly before 5 a.m. police responded to a report of a broken window at a downtown business and located a suspect fleeing the store. He was arrested after a brief foot chase. A 36-year-old man was charged and convicted of breaking and entering with intent and failing to comply with conditions.

On Aug. 17 at about 2:30 a.m. police were called to Oriole Park School in response to a break and enter in progress. Two male suspects were found inside the school. Two 19-year-old men face charges.

On Aug. 2 at about 4:30 a.m. police responded to a report of a break and enter at a hair studio in north Red Deer. RCMP arrested a male suspect wearing a black mask inside the store. A 53-year-old man faces charges.



