Red Deer RCMP’s non-emergency complaint line (403-343-5575) is currently unavailable.

To report a non-emergency to the RCMP call 403-406-2201 until further notice.

911 is functioning normally, but it’s recommended to use this number only if you are reporting an emergency.

For guidelines on the best number to call, please visit the city’s website: http://www.reddeer.ca/city-services/police-rcmp/rcmp—-who-do-i-call/



