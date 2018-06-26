Red Deer RCMP officer part of $1.1 billion lawsuit

Lawsuit alleges police force did not do enough to address culture of harassment and bullying

A Red Deer RCMP officer is at the centre of a $1.1 billion lawsuit against the national police force.

In a lawsuit filed last Friday, the force is accused of bullying, harassment and intimidation.

The lead plaintiffs are a pair of long-serving male RCMP officers, including Staff Sgt. Geoffrey Greenwood, from Red Deer detachment, and Sgt. Todd Gray, who works out of Fox Creek detachment.

Greenwood and Gray could not be reached for comment on Tuesday.

Greenwood told CBC that he experienced fallout after reporting allegations of corruption and bribery against follow officers who were working with him on drug cases. He was ostracized and faced trumped-up internal charges to bully him, the lawsuit alleges.

None of the lawsuit’s allegations have been tested in court.

“It rocked me to my core,” Greenwood told CBC. “I was kind of demonized and I was the one that was left to be the problem and really all I did was my job.”

The RCMP has faced other legal actions in recent years. In 2016, the force reached a $100 million settlement for 3,100 female officers, who claimed harassment and discrimination.

The new lawsuit could affect tens of thousands of current and former employees.

City of Red Deer Coun. Buck Buchanan, who retired in 2005 after 28 years as a Mountie, believes the RCMP remains antiquated in many ways and has become an unwieldy organization.

“Me, personally, I think the force is so dysfunctional right now for a variety of different reasons.

“They’ve created such a mammoth machine, in my opinion, of bureaucracy that they have a hard time getting anything done.”

Buchanan said the lawsuit could be both good and bad for the RCMP, which he believes needs to change.

Efforts are being made, he said, pointing to the RCMP’s first permanent female commissioner, Brenda Lucki, and adopting a position as the “kinder, softer employer.”

Buchanan said many issues have been around a long time.

“Kind of in the past, it wasn’t that it didn’t exist, it was just that people just didn’t come forward.”

Red Deer Mayor Tara Veer said she could not comment on the specifics of an ongoing legal matter.

“The City of Red Deer, as always, is committed to a respectful workplace,” she said.

The city has adopted a formal whistle blower program to make it easier for people to bring concerns forward. For the RCMP, which is contracted to police Red Deer, complaints go to the Commission for Public Complaints Against the RCMP.

“All allegations are taken seriously and our duty is to ensure we have strong processes in place to uphold respectful workplace standards,” said Veer.


News tips
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Red Deer man gets 13 years in prison for role in homicide
Next story
Olds College prepares for the future by opening its Smart Farm

Just Posted

Red Deer RCMP officer part of $1.1 billion lawsuit

Lawsuit alleges police force did not do enough to address culture of harassment and bullying

Olds College prepares for the future by opening its Smart Farm

Students will be introduced to ‘next-generation technology’

Two shots fired in Kentwood on Saturday

Red Deer RCMP investigating

Markerville Buttermaker House to be designated a historic resource

House was built in 1913 for the buttermaker who was recruited to run Markerville Creamery

STARS to start fundraising for new helicopters

First new Airbus H145 expected to be delivered next year

WATCH: Red Deer veteran remembers his job in Second World War

Second World War veteran Frank Krepps, a Red Deer resident, recently turned… Continue reading

Ponoka Stampede brings rodeo fun to Central Alberta

Seven days of Western Canada rodeo fun and action gets underway as… Continue reading

Central Alberta high school student wins scholarship for lifeguard training

Zike Maree wins first ever Frankie Bates Memorial Scholarship

‘We must respond:’ Alberta child advocate urges help for youth opioid addicts

EDMONTON — Alberta’s child advocate wants the province to create a youth-specific… Continue reading

Postmedia to close more local newspapers, cut staff by 10 per cent

TORONTO — Postmedia Network Inc. will close six small town newspapers and… Continue reading

Study predicts Trans Mountain pipeline buy will add to federal deficit

CALGARY — A study by a sustainable energy research group predicts the… Continue reading

Immigrant supporters demand parents’ release, protest Trump

LOS ANGELES — Immigrant-rights advocates asked a federal judge to order the… Continue reading

Uber wins back license in London – but is put on probation

LONDON — A London court has granted ride-hailing firm Uber a license… Continue reading

Adapting ‘Picnic at Hanging Rock’ was ‘most rewarding’ for Canadian director

At first, Larysa Kondracki didn’t think directing a TV miniseries based on… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month