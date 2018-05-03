Red Deer RCMP, peace officers, issue 406 speeding tickets in April

One driver was going more than twice the speed limit at 163 km/h in a 70 km/h zone

Red Deer drivers with a need for speed landed in hot water in April as more than 400 speeding tickets were issued, including one for driver going more than twice the speed limit at 163 km/h in a 70 km/h zone.

Throughout April, Red Deer RCMP and Community Peace Officers issued 406 speeding tickets including eight tickets to drivers going over 100 km/h within the city.

A hot spot in April was along 19th Street near Irwin Avenue, a 70 km/h zone. Two drivers there were clocked at more than 100 km/h, one at 163 km/h and another at 122 km/h.

More speeders driving over 100 km/h were caught along 67th Street. With drivers caught travelling at speeds of 130, 116 and 110 km/h in a 70 km/h zone.

Officers also caught a fourth driver along 67th Street travelling at 115 km/h in a 60 km/h zone.

“There is no justification for driving at twice the posted speed limit — these drivers are putting everyone around them in danger,” said Const. Tyler Hagel, Red Deer RCMP Traffic Unit. “Speeding is a serious safety issue in Red Deer and the number of tickets issued in April as well as the excessive speeds are proof of that.

“That’s why we continue to operate speed campaigns year round in the city.”

A total of 55 speeding tickets were handed out to drivers speeding through playground and school zones.



