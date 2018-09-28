RCMP photo

Red Deer RCMP raise money for food bank, victims services

Red Deer RCMP Regimental Ball raised money for Red Deer Victim Services and the Red Deer Food Bank earlier in September.

Supt. Ken Foster and Insp. Dean LaGrange presented cheques for $7,500 each to victim services and the food bank Friday.

“A Regimental Ball is primarily an opportunity for members, invited guests and friends to come together to socialize, and, in this case, to celebrate our 75th anniversary as Red Deer’s municipal police force,” said Foster.

“Over the years, these events have evolved to include a charity component, and we were proud to see the amount of money raised that night for Red Deer Victim Services and the Red Deer Food Bank, who each provide vital services and supports to our citizens.”

Funds were raised during the Regimental Ball through silent and live auctions and through raffle tickets.

The ball was supported by a wide array of businesses, organizations and individuals, and the 320-seat event was sold out.

“It feels fitting to see $7,500 directed to each charity to parallel our 75th anniversary celebration,” says Foster. “I think I speak for all Red Deer RCMP members when I say how much we appreciate the significant support we receive from the community, every day when we’re out there doing our jobs, and on special occasions such as the Regimental Ball when that support is shown overwhelmingly through donations supporting the community organizations we were highlighting.”

The Regimental Ball was held on Saturday, September 15 at the Holiday Inn on Petrolia Avenue. The evening’s program looked to the past and to the future of policing, highlighting a new robot that will soon be used by Red Deer Victim Services in their work with children, honouring those who gave their lives in service to their communities through the Fallen Comrade Ceremony, and celebrating the tradition of having the most senior officer present serve dinner to the most junior officer present.


