Red Deer RCMP release photo radar locations for early October

Red Deer RCMP has released potential photo radar locations for Oct. 1-15.

Motorists are reminded to slow down in school and playground zones. Photo radar vans could be parked on 69th Street Drive, Niven Street, Northey Avenue, Jewell Street, Oak Street, Oleander Drive, 42A Avenue, 57th Avenue, Allan Street, 39th Street, Lancaster Drive, Lawford Avenue, Mitchell Avenue, 22nd Street, and 59th Avenue.

Also watch our for photo radar on the following traffic corridors: Riverside Drive, 55th Street, 30th Avenue, 40th Avenue, 49th Street, 50th Avenue, Taylor Drive, Hwy 11A, and 77th Street.

The RCMP reserves the right to change locations as needed.