Red Deer RCMP releases latest photo radar locations

Red Deer RCMP released photo radar locations for the rest of this month.

Enforcement locations around schools and playground zones from Sept. 16-30 are Glendale Boulevard, Kingston Drive, Nolan Street, Jordan Parkway, 60th Street, Holmes Street, 69th Street Drive, 55th Avenue, Boyce Street, Allan Street, McLean Street, Lawford Avenue, Addington Drive, Pamely Avenue.

Police photo radar vans could also be parked along these traffic corridors: Taylor Drive, Hwy 2A, 32nd Street, Austin Drive, Barrett Drive, 49th Avenue, 50th Avenue, 49th Street, 48th Avenue, 67th Street, and Riverside Drive.

Police reserve the right to change locations without notice.