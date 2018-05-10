Photo radar locations released in Red Deer

Locations revealed for May 16-30

The latest photo radar locations for Red Deer have been released by local RCMP.

From May 16 to May 30, the school and playground zones are: 39 Street, 43 Avenue, 49 Avenue, 57 Avenue, Ellenwood Drive, Allan Street, Timberstone Way, Lancaster Drive, Oak Street, 60 Street, Kendrew Drive, Glendale Boulevard, and 47 Avenue.

The traffic corridors are: Hwy 11A, 49 Avenue, 49 Street, 43 Street, Taylor Drive, Ross Street, 39 Street, and 22 Street.

RCMP reserve the right to change locations without notice.