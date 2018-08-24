Red Deer RCMP search for possible abduction victim

Red Deer RCMP continue to investigate an assault and possible abduction of an unknown man on August 11. (File photo by Advocate staff)

Red Deer RCMP are seeking the public’s help as they continue to investigate an assault and possible abduction of an unknown man on August 11.

Shortly before 11 p.m. officers responded to a report of the crime that happened near 60th Street and 56th Avenue in Riverside Meadows.

Witnesses saw a man being assaulted by two men, and possibly forced into a vehicle. The victim and assailants appeared to know each other.

No assault victim has yet to come forward and police have not identified the victim despite checking the hospital, viewing footage from various surveillance cameras and following up on other avenues of investigation.

The victim was described as a Caucasian male in his early 20s, about 1.8 metres tall (six feet), with short hair and a moustache. He wore black skater shoes.

One suspect was described as a Caucasian male in his mid-20s to early 30s, short with a stocky build, and wore a blue shirt and steel-toe boots. The other suspect was a tall, thin Caucasian male who wore a brown shirt.

Suspects were seen leaving the scene in a large, dark-coloured SUV.

Anyone with information about this assault is asked to contact Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report it online at http://p3tips.com/index.htm. If information leads to an arrest, a cash reward of up to $2,000 is possible.



