Photo by RCMP

Red Deer RCMP seek public assistance to identify suspect in indecent acts

Red Deer RCMP are asking for public assistance to identify a man believed to be responsible for two indecent acts in the city over the span of several days.

The suspect exposed himself to a woman and made sexual comments to her at about 8:25 p.m. on Oct. 12 at 39 St. and 40 Ave. as the woman waited for a bus. When the woman yelled at him and took out her cell phone to call police, he left; the suspect was last seen walking behind the gas station on 39 St.

RCMP conducted patrols searching for the suspect but did not locate him. RCMP continue to investigate and to check business surveillance cameras in the area. Police are asking residents in the area who may have security cameras to check their footage between 8:00 and 8:45 p.m. on Oct. 12, to see if they captured images of the suspect. The woman worked with a police composite sketch artist to develop the attached drawing of the suspect.

The suspect is described as Asian or Middle Eastern male, between 40 – 45 years old, average height, short dark hair, facial stubble, and brown eyes. RCMP said he spoke with no noticeable accent and he was was seen wearing a light grey hoodie, dark grey pants and toque.

RCMP received a second report of an indecent act on Oct. 15 – two days after a woman running through Rotary Park the morning of Oct. 13 encountered a man of similar general description. In this incident, the man was pushing and riding a mountain bike through the trail system and circled back to encounter the woman a second time. At that point, he touched her inappropriately, police said. When the woman yelled at him, he biked away.

At this point, RCMP believe the incidents likely involve the same suspect, and are asking for public assistance to identify him. Neither woman was injured during these incidents, and RCMP commend both women for immediately yelling and creating scenes that would potentially attract the attention of bystanders.

If you have information about these crimes, contact Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report it online at P3Tips.com. If your information leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000.


Send your news tips
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
UPDATED: Body of deceased man found in Red Deer’s Coronation Park

Just Posted

Red Deer RCMP seek public assistance to identify suspect in indecent acts

Red Deer RCMP are asking for public assistance to identify a man… Continue reading

UPDATED: Body of deceased man found in Red Deer’s Coronation Park

Autopsy will be performed in Calgary

Zed Haunted House opens in Red Deer with more spooky surprises on Oct. 18

Funds support the Boys and Girls Club

Singer k.d. lang is only Central Alberta native to get 2018 Alberta Order of Excellence

Red Deer native Lorenzo Donadeo does get business honour, however

Man charged with robbery at acreage home near Innisfail

Suspect located in Red Deer

WATCH: Two weeks away from Canadian Finals Rodeo in Red Deer

In just two weeks, Ponoka’s Shayna Weir will compete with the best… Continue reading

Film with Fan Bingbing, Bruce Willis cancelled after tax case

BEIJING — The director of “Air Strike,” featuring Chinese actress Fan Bingbing,… Continue reading

Michael Buble shuts down rumours of retirement from music

LOS ANGELES — Michael Buble is shutting down rumours that he’s going… Continue reading

After Canada legalizes pot, industry eyes rest of the world

MONTREAL — Cam Battley is a top executive at one of Canada’s… Continue reading

Facebook’s election ‘war room’ takes aim at fake information

MENLO PARK, Calif. — In an otherwise innocuous part of Facebook’s expansive… Continue reading

Military to overhaul morale-boosting trips after review finds serious problems

OTTAWA — Canada’s top general is overhauling military morale-boosting tours after an… Continue reading

Police hand out a few hefty fines for allegedly violating Cannabis Act

The celebratory mood that marked the legalization of recreational cannabis lost a… Continue reading

PHOTO: Say goodbye to City Hall Park flowers

A sure sign that winter is on its way is when City… Continue reading

PHOTO: Chew On This! campaign draws attention to national poverty

Lunch bags were being handed out in front of The Hub downtown… Continue reading

Most Read