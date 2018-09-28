Red Deer RCMP seek public assistance to locate 13-year-old

Red Deer RCMP are seeking public assistance to locate a 13-year-old.

Lane Goodrunning was last seen in Red Deer Sunday.

He is described as an Aboriginal male, five-foot tall, and weighing about 125 pounds. He has short brown hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black hoodie, with a light brown hoodie underneath, with grey or beige pants.

If you have information about Goodrunning’s whereabouts, contact the Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575.



