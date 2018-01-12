Red Deer RCMP seek suspects in unusual criminal harassment case

Police are looking to identify these two people who have allegedly mailed offensive sexual material to a Red Deer man every December for the last three years. (Photo contributed by RCMP)

Red Deer RCMP are looking for help identifying a man and a woman who have anonymously mailed offensive sexual material to a Red Deer man every December for the last three years.

The suspects were captured on surveillance cameras mailing the offensive material from a Red Deer grocery store post office on December 8, and RCMP believe they may have mailed similar material to other targets this year, as well. The victim does not recognize either suspect, and isn’t aware of any reason why he has been targeted in this manner.

The action of repeatedly mailing offensive material to someone falls under the Criminal Code definition of Criminal Harassment. If you recognize these suspects or have information about this investigation, contact the Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report it online at www.tipsubmit.com. If your information leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000.



