Red Deer RCMP seeks volunteers to help victims of crime

It takes a special person to step in and work with victims of crime and tragic events.

Maybe that person is you.

If you’re interested in giving back to your community in meaningful ways, volunteering with Red Deer RCMP victim services unit may be a consideration.

Volunteer victim advocates will be speaking at an information event for those who want to learn more about what’s required. They will be in the community room at the downtown Red Deer RCMP detachment at 4602-51st Ave. on Monday at 5 p.m.

“Victim services volunteers receive training to offer professional, compassionate and confidential services to victims of crime and trauma,” says Const. Sean Morris, the victim services co-ordinator for Red Deer RCMP.

“It takes a special person to work with victims of crime or tragic events, but it’s rewarding work that provides an essential service to the community.”

The hour-long event includes a presentation about the role of victim services advocates and a question-and-answer session, followed by the opportunity to talk with staff and volunteers to find out if this role is a fit for your skills. Light refreshments are provided.

Victim services advocates are screened for suitability, go through enhanced RCMP security clearance and receive specialized training to help people after a crime or traumatic event.

Their work may include assisting with next-of-kin notifications, providing information on government forms, and offering guidance, support and community referrals for victims as they navigate the criminal justice system.

For more information, visit www.reddeer.ca/rcmp and click on “volunteer opportunities,” or call the victim services co-ordinator at 403-406-2345.