(Advocate file photo.)

Red Deer RCMP seeks volunteers to help victims of crime

Nov. 19 information session is at downtown detachment

It takes a special person to step in and work with victims of crime and tragic events.

Maybe that person is you.

If you’re interested in giving back to your community in meaningful ways, volunteering with Red Deer RCMP victim services unit may be a consideration.

Volunteer victim advocates will be speaking at an information event for those who want to learn more about what’s required. They will be in the community room at the downtown Red Deer RCMP detachment at 4602-51st Ave. on Monday at 5 p.m.

“Victim services volunteers receive training to offer professional, compassionate and confidential services to victims of crime and trauma,” says Const. Sean Morris, the victim services co-ordinator for Red Deer RCMP.

“It takes a special person to work with victims of crime or tragic events, but it’s rewarding work that provides an essential service to the community.”

The hour-long event includes a presentation about the role of victim services advocates and a question-and-answer session, followed by the opportunity to talk with staff and volunteers to find out if this role is a fit for your skills. Light refreshments are provided.

Victim services advocates are screened for suitability, go through enhanced RCMP security clearance and receive specialized training to help people after a crime or traumatic event.

Their work may include assisting with next-of-kin notifications, providing information on government forms, and offering guidance, support and community referrals for victims as they navigate the criminal justice system.

For more information, visit www.reddeer.ca/rcmp and click on “volunteer opportunities,” or call the victim services co-ordinator at 403-406-2345.

Previous story
Meth use on the rise in Red Deer
Next story
One more UCP nominee steps forward for Red Deer-South

Just Posted

Two Central Alberta school districts pay to prepare grads for diploma exams

Clearview and Wolf Creek want all Grade 12 students to Rock the Diplomas

Day surgery available in Red Deer for mastectomy patients

Program adapted for Central Alberta

Red Deer hotel hosts Christmas Wish Breakfast

Third-annual event is on Nov. 18

Red Deer tow truck drivers want blue flashing lights

To improve safety while working near roads

Red Deer’s aquatic centre gets surge of support

Advocates want it built on schedule — not in four years

WATCH: Red Deer citizens asked to define what public schools should teach next generation

What do students need to be successful?

Fashion Fridays: 5 coats you need this winter!

Kim XO, lets you know the best online shopping tips during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Kapanen’s 2 goals lead Maple Leafs past Sharks 5-3

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Kasperi Kapanen scored his second goal of the… Continue reading

Price shines as Canadiens score twice in third period to rally past Flames

CALGARY — In a duel of struggling goaltenders, one returned to vintage… Continue reading

Quebec literary prize on hold after Amazon sponsorship controversy

MONTREAL — A prestigious Quebec literary prize has been suspended amid public… Continue reading

‘No limits:’ Ill-Abilities breakdance crew teams up with Les Grands Ballets

MONTREAL — Luca ‘Lazylegz’ Patuelli’s crutches become an extension of his arms… Continue reading

One month after legalization, illicit cannabis shops doing brisk business

TORONTO — The three surveillance cameras and the steady flow of people… Continue reading

Lowry has strong words for Raptors’ lack of communication after loss

TORONTO — Raptors coach Nick Nurse might not have had a good… Continue reading

S. Korea’s ‘Garlic Girls’ accuse coaches of derailing team

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — The Garlic Girls, South Korea’s hugely popular… Continue reading

Most Read