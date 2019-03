More details to come Thursday

Three people face a total of 49 criminal charges after Red Deer RCMP executed five search warrants in central and southern Alberta in one of Red Deer’s largest drug busts in recent history.

Red Deer, Airdrie, Calgary and Rocky View County with the assistance of multiple partner agencies collaborated in the drug seizure.

Police will provide further details on Thursday.



