One of the biggest drug busts in Red Deer’s history

Dozen of packages of drugs, wads of cash and photos of an arsenal of weapons, all seized during one of the biggest drug busts in Red Deer history, were on display at Red Deer RCMP headquarters on Thursday morning.

Three people, two from Edmonton and one from Calgary, face a total of 50 charges after Red Deer RCMP executed five search warrants last Aug. 8 in central and southern Alberta as part of a major drug investigation that began in June.

Upwards of 50 officers from numerous detachments and units were involved in the operation that also led to another investigation in Calgary, ending in more arrests and drugs seized.

“This is one of the most significant drugs seizures we’ve seen in Red Deer,” said Red Deer RCMP Insp. Dean LaGrange.

Sgt. Robert Schultz said the officers involved in drug busts like this one pride themselves on targetting those who “pollute our communities with violence, weapons and drugs, and (who) selfishly prey on our most vulnerable citizens.”

Schultz said the Red Deer investigation soon led to ties with criminals in Calgary, Airdrie and Rocky View County. Police descended on a Red Deer residence and residences in the other communities, as well as a vehicle, in a co-ordinated operation on the same day.

The list of what was seized is huge:

•1.67 kg of cocaine

•1.26 kg of fentanyl

•1.44 kg of ketamine

•2.61 kg of methamphetamine

•3.5 kg of cannabis

•261 g psilocybin (magic mushrooms)

• 22 g of heroin

• Six litres of hydroxybutyric acid (GHB or date rape drug)

• More than 200 tablets of other drugs including fentanyl, oxycodone and diazepam

•Nine firearms, including a Mac 11 submachine gun, and ammunition

•More than $61,000 in Canadian cash

Steve Tuan Minh Do, 42, of Calgary, is facing 40 charges, including 20 drug trafficking and 20 weapons-related charges. He has been released from custody and scheduled to appear in Calgary provincial court on April 3.

Beau Charles Burles, 32, of Edmonton but formerly of Red Deer and Sylvan Lake, is facing four drug trafficking charges.

Hayley Van Dellen, 32, of Edmonton is facing four drug trafficking charges and three weapons-related charges.

More to come