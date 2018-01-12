Red Deer RCMP seize large quantity of cocaine

Red Deer RCMP found several bags of cocaine during a drug seizure last week. (Contributed)

Red Deer RCMP seized a kilogram of cocaine last week — one of the largest local cocaine seizures in recent years.

Police said the drug was found during a search of a Highland Green apartment and vehicle as part of a drug trafficking investigation that began Dec. 8.

A suspect was arrested during a traffic stop in a north Red Deer parking lot in the morning of Jan. 4. His apartment was searched later that morning where they found 1,049 grams of cocaine and drug trafficking paraphernalia.

“RCMP officers seized about 1,040 grams, much of it packed into one-ounce packages, and when you consider that a gram of cocaine contains about five individual doses, we took a lot of drugs off the streets last week,” said Red Deer RCMP Insp. Gerald Grobmeier.

“The amount of cocaine we seized could equal between 5,200 and 15,000 individual doses, depending on how a dealer cut it with other filler.”

He said by attacking the drug trade, police are working to reduce all types of crime in the city and surrounding area.

“Alongside all the addiction issues, the drug trade brings violence, weapons, home invasions and property crime into the community,” Grobmeier said.

Anyone with information about this or any drug trafficking investigation is asked to contact Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575. If information leads to an arrest there could be a cash reward up to $2,000.

Chuot Le, 57, is charged with drug possession for the purpose of trafficking. Le is scheduled to appear in court in Red Deer on Thursday.



News tips

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter