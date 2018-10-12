Red Deer RCMP traffic stop turns up weapons arsenal

A man and a woman are facing more than 60 charges after Red Deer RCMP found firearms and drugs during a traffic stop.

Police said a member of the RCMP’s traffic unit was patrolling in the Highland Green neighbourhood about 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday when a suspicious vehicle was spotted in an alley.

“As police approached, the vehicle came to a stop in a parking lot and the male driver and female passenger attempted to walk away from the scene,” said RCMP. “They were detained by police without incident.”

A search of the vehicle turned up a mini arsenal of weapons including a handgun and rifle, both loaded, and other weapons including knives, a hatchet and multiple cans of bear spray. RCMP also found what is believed to be methamphetamine, cash, drug paraphernalia and a large amount of stolen identification.

RCMP have laid 62 charges against the pair and continue to investigate the circumstances around the stolen identification.

Insp. Gerald Grobmeier said the incident is an example of how RCMP are using every unit — in this case the traffic unit — to target crime hot spots and prolific offenders.

A 31-year-old man, who had numerous prior weapons prohibitions, is facing 50, mostly weapons-related charges, including 36 charges of possession of a firearm or weapon contrary to a prohibition order, possession of a loaded firearm, two counts of possession of a firearm obtained by crime among others. He is also charged with possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking, possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000 and driving while unauthorized.

A 29-year old woman is facing 10 weapons-related charges along with charges of possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000.

Both were scheduled to make their Red Deer provincial court appearances on Friday.



