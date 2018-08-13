Red Deer RCMP warn public about online job scams

Red Deer RCMP are warning the public to do their research before sending personal information when applying for online job postings, and to never send cash, after receiving a report of an online job scam.

RCMP received the report of this particular online job scam on Aug. 8 after a Red Deer man applied for a construction job he saw online.

He was asked for his personal information and then asked for a $25 fee to process his application. This request roused suspicion, and follow-up research showed that the company name being used in the online ad had previously been a legitimate business but was no longer operating.

Other online job scams previously reported in Red Deer have also involved the illegitimate use of legitimate company names, or have involved job seekers being asked to make suspicious money transfers or pass bad cheques.

Red Deer RCMP would like to remind job seekers that it is not common practice to pay money to apply for a job, and that it is important it is to do your research when dealing with strangers online.

Never share personal information, including Social Insurance Numbers, until you have verified that you are dealing with a legitimate business or organization. Whenever it comes to your money or your personal information, ask a lot of questions and don’t be pressured into hasty decisions. If it feels wrong, trust your instincts.

Red Deer RCMP urge you to arm yourselves and the vulnerable people in your life against scammers by learning how to recognize and protect yourself from fraud: www.antifraudcentre.ca.


Send your news tips
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Red Deer approves 10 cannabis retail stores
Next story
UPDATED: Officials tour Hwy 2/Gaetz Avenue interchange

Just Posted

UPDATED: Officials tour Hwy 2/Gaetz Avenue interchange

Deputy Premier Sarah Hoffman and local MLAs visit construction site

Bike thefts becoming ‘significant problem’ in Red Deer

Residents are sounding the alarm on the growing problem of bike theft… Continue reading

Red Deer approves 10 cannabis retail stores

Locations approved around the city

One trillion litres of sewage leaked into lakes and rivers over last five years

OTTAWA — Last Wednesday, a team of people from the Lake Ontario… Continue reading

Woman bitten at Red Deer dog park

Dog owners reminded to control their pets

WATCH: Cyclovia keeps Red Deerians active Sunday

Dozens of Red Deerians ditched their cars Sunday morning. Some of the… Continue reading

Red Sox old-timer’s memorabilia going up for sale

BIDDEFORD, Maine — Some items belonging to one of the Boston Red… Continue reading

Rival Korea leaders to meet in Pyongyang in September

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — The rival Koreas announced Monday that North… Continue reading

Charlottesville anniversary: Peaceful protests, few arrests

WASHINGTON — Thousands of people wanting to send a message that racism… Continue reading

‘I believe music heals people’: 12-year-old records tribute for shooting victims

YARMOUTH, N.S. — Twelve-year-old Josh Cochrane of Yarmouth, N.S., watched the news… Continue reading

Fallen officers’ families gather with Justin Trudeau after tragedy

The prime minister laid flowers at the growing memorial to the four victims of Friday’s violence

Fallen officers’ families gather with prime minister after tragedy

FREDERICTON — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with families of fallen Fredericton… Continue reading

Liberals showcase benefits of billions spent on infrastructure projects

OTTAWA — Little more than a year before the next federal election,… Continue reading

Fredericton parade ‘a way to celebrate even in the midst of this grief’: mayor

FREDERICTON — Two days after four people were gunned down in a… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month