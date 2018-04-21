Red Deer record store celebrates its last Record Store Day

Daryl Januszewski looks through records at The Soundhouse during Record Store Day Saturday. The Soundhouse will close its doors next Saturday. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

A Red Deer record store celebrated its last Record Store Day a week before it closes its doors for good.

Mike Williamson and Davin Kemshed have operated The Soundhouse, a guitar and record shop in downtown Red Deer for eight years.

The initial plan was to close the store Saturday, on Record Store Day. But they decided to wait until Saturday, April 28.

Kemshed said the turnout for Record Store Day was great.

“There was a good lineup before we opened and it’s been pretty busy ever since,” Kemshed said.

In January, the owners announced they were planning to close the store. Kemshed said the closure is starting to feel more real.

“We’re so busy with family lives and all of that, so it’s kind of come really fast. After the 28th we’ll probably sit down, decompress and figure out what to do with whatever’s left,” Kemshed said.

Kemshed said some people have expressed interest in buying whatever vinyl inventory is left after the store closes.

“We haven’t been too concerned about that yet,” he added.

Records are still a very popular way people listen to music, Kemshed said.

“I think the resurgence (of records) started about 10 years ago for the average consumer and probably 10 years before that with DJs. It’s been steady since we’ve been here.

“The customers have been really supportive, really loyal and it’s been a ton of fun. We’ve really enjoyed our time here,” he said.

The Soundhouse will hold an instrument sale on its last day and will keep current sales on until it closes.

“Hopefully Red Deer always has a record store,” Kemshed said. “We hope the community keeps record stores alive. I know Lisa (Spencer-Cook, owner of LV’s Vinyl Cafe) opened one up on Ross Street and we wish her all the best with her ventures.”

For Kemshed, there is no match for a record.

“Vinyl is great when you have company over – people can bring their records and you listen to the whole album. You don’t skip around to songs … and I think that’s most enjoyable.

“The sound is really full,” he said. “If you listening on two channels with big speakers it sounds the best.”


