Red Deer Recreation Centre closed this weekend

Catalina Swim club’s annual Freeze or Fry will close the facility from Friday night to Monday morning

The Recreation Centre in Red Deer will be closed this weekend.

The Red Deer Catalina Swim Club will host its annual Freeze or Fry swim meet at the facility. To accomodate the event, indoor and outdoor pools will close from Friday at 7 p.m. to Monday at 5:30 a.m.

Access to fitness areas will be closed to the public as well during this time.

Registered classes will run as scheduled and public washrooms will remain open for public use.

For more information and swim schedules visit www.reddeer.ca/ActivitySearch or pick up a schedule at the Recreation Centre, G.H. Dawe Centre, Michener Aquatic Centre or Collicutt Centre.



