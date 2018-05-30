The G.H. Dawe Community Centre water park. (File photo by ADVOCATE staff)

Red Deer recreation facilities free for seniors next week

The city will celebrate Seniors Week June 3-9

Next week is a time for Red Deerians to recognize the seniors in the community.

The City of Red Deer is celebrating Seniors Week June 3-9 by offering seniors free admission to all city recreation facilities; Collicutt Centre, G.H. Dawe Community Centre, Michener Aquatic Centre and Recreation Centre.

Seniors can drop in anytime during the week to take part in dozens of activities at the pool, gym or fitness classes.

For a list of free Seniors Week swim times and fitness classes visit www.reddeer.ca/seniorsweek.


